The Otsego County sheriff wants one of two things: either a new jail, or funding to fix the current one. Either option is acceptable, but the current situation is not, he said during an interview and tour of the facility Thursday.
The county jail has two serious flaws, Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. said. The first problem is an old-fashioned building design. The jail was constructed in 1991 using a previous model — Linear and Indirect Podular Supervision. It was the last facility in New York built this way, according to a 2021 assessment of the jail. This design is like stereotypical prisons in Hollywood— long halls lined by cells, and a guard post down at the end of the corridor.
The New York State Department of Corrections now requires the Direct Supervision model for new facilities. This plan arranges physical spaces and operations to make jails feel more domestic and less punitive. The result looks more like a modern college dorm — rooms with doors, common spaces and recreation facilities all within the unit. Prisoners have more freedom of movement and officers are stationed directly in the space, where they interact with inmates.
The second problem the county jail faces is neglect, Devlin said — years of maintenance was needed but only happened in a piecemeal way. The problems iterated in the 2021 report — infrastructure, safety, and health issues — compounded over time.
“This is not the first report,” Devlin said. “There was also a similar report done in 2015” that listed many of the same concerns. “The building’s 32 years old, and just about every major component has not been replaced, and it’s outlived its expected lifetime,” he said.
“I mean, Wal-Mart has better security at the entrance of their store than I have here at the sheriff’s office, you know?” he said.
Corrections administrator Lt. Daryl O’Connor then gave a tour of the jail. The first place he wanted to show were exit doors in the A&B-wing housing area. From the central hallway he buzzed into a large vestibule, then pushed open the heavy metal door out to the snowy recreational yard. The door opened halfway then stuck on an overhead chain-link fence. After he stepped out, ice slid off the flat roof, crashing down on either side.
“This is an emergency exit for fire,” O’Connor said. “See at the bottom, it’s all rusted and corroded out.” He pointed to rust holes in the door that looked like the frame of a 20-year-old car, and demonstrated how the door didn’t latch properly when closed because of corrosion.
“The next one’s worse,” he said. At the end of another long hall, an exit sign pointed right. In front of the egress was a locked gate. O’Connor didn’t have the key, “and that’s the problem, in case of an emergency evacuation,” he said.
He backtracked up the hall to a junction where a female officer sat at an array of monitors. “You have the keys for the gate?” he asked. The viewing keys were up front, she told him. Because of issues like the exit gate and code violations, the jail had to institute a fire watch — an officer with keys touring the facility at all times in case of emergencies.
O’Connor passed several cell blocks—sets of three to five cells with cage-like doors opening onto a narrow shared common room. Inside, inmates in orange jumpsuits sat on their cots or at one small pentagonal metal table bolted to the floor, with five metal stools bolted around it. He buzzed into a vacant cell block. “In modern corrections you wouldn’t have this, this would be a pod system. And there would be actual wooden doors on each housing area. You know, they’ve got chairs that move instead of a hard table,” he said. “It makes it more of a friendlier atmosphere, makes them more like humans here. This is like archaic.”
Each cell was small — the state minimum is 75 square feet, O’Connor said — with a metal bed, a metal toilet without a lid, and bars that slide shut at night. “The gates close hard here, so they know, hey, I’m locked down,” he said, “when you hear that gate shut behind you.” In the newer facilities “it’s like going to bed at night, shutting your bedroom door.”
Prisoners are under less stress in more modern jails, without feeling like they’ve lost all their rights, he explained. “They’re free to move about and do their own thing” without needing to get permission every step of the way.
The corrections officers also experience higher stress in the outmoded facility. “Just the safety security issues that we have here, on a daily basis with our design, and the maintenance issues we have, the staff are working harder to do the same job,” O’Connor said. It leads to burnout and staff turnover.
Back in the sheriff’s office, Devlin said he is looking for a decision from the Otsego County Board of Representatives after a decade of trying to solve the maintenance issues.
“We don’t have a direction, that’s the problem. We’re kind of stagnant,” he said. “Do we do minor repairs that we can get approved, to keep things going until the building’s replaced? If they’re not going to replace the building, there’s a different plan because now we have to make the building as usable and as safe as we can in a renovation.”
Building a new jail would be an expensive proposition, with a price tag over $60 million, and could take seven years to plan, design and build, a consultant told the county board last week. However, a full renovation of the jail could still cost more than $20 million. Graham Vickers, an architect who worked on the report, advised the board to immediately begin short-term repairs while starting to explore a new facility.
There’s some financial urgency to making a decision since Otsego County is currently spending its corrections budget to incarcerate prisoners in other counties. Half of the county’s 30 inmates are housed elsewhere, at a rate of about $85 per day per person, according to Devlin.
“I have a quarter million dollars in my budget for boarding out. If we get the facility and if we can get our staffing back up, we can open up closed units in the next month or so. We shouldn’t be in too bad shape, budget-wise,” he said. “If we go past the first quarter of the year, we will probably have spent that money.”
The sheriff called spending millions to renovate without being able to resolve the underlying building design and liability issues a bad business move.
“You know, we just can’t go out and spend tax dollars haphazardly, but it’s also the future. You know, public safety has changed. We need to have a facility that grows for a future. And we just don’t have that here.”
Thursday afternoon, Devlin joined the county board’s Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee via Zoom. He reported that the jail had had 25 applications for corrections officers, and hired two who were suitable. The jail is still short-staffed by 12 officers.
During a break, Rep. Dan Wilber, (R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield) chair of the Public Safety Committee, said that he and his colleagues were committed to resolving maintenance problems at the jail.
“As any other municipality, we struggle with funding, that’s No. 1,” Wilber said. “Will there be a new facility on the horizon? I can’t answer that, at this point in time. The jail numbers, because of bail reform, are way down.”
“We have to evaluate whether building a new facility would be justified for that number of occupants. You’re talking $60 to 80 million for a new facility. So do the taxpayers have an appetite for that? That’s an interesting question. That’s a lot of money.”
Back in his office, Devlin reflected on what he finds stressful.
“I’m the sheriff, I’m responsible. And a lot of these things are out of my control. You know, the budget’s out of my control, the money that’s put in this building, the upkeep. It’s all out of my control. But I am responsible, the bottom line is … the sheriff is responsible for those inmates, and their safety and welfare. And I don’t think the county realizes that huge responsibility.”
