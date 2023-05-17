An Oneonta man faces charges after allegedly smuggling fentanyl into the Otsego County Jail.
According to a media release from Sheriff Richard Devlin, Hasan S. Taylor, 50, was charged on Wednesday, May 17, with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to the release, the arrest followed an investigation into drugs that were reportedly found within the Otsego County Correctional Facility. Deputies said the investigation revealed that Taylor had concealed a quantity of suspected narcotics that were packaged with the intent to sell when he was taken into the correctional facility on unrelated charges. An analysis of the substance later revealed it to be fentanyl.
Taylor was lodged in the correctional facility to await Centralized Arraignment, the release said.
