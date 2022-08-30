A Davenport landlord was arrested, accused of trying to illegally force a tenant from a home.
According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies received a complaint on Aug. 8 from a man reporting that his landlord had attempted to unlawfully evict him from his residence on Magyar Lane in Davenport.
Deputies determined the landlord, Stephen Kiss, 52, unlawfully attempted to evict the man by discontinuing essential services to the residence, the release said. It was determined that Kiss had turned off the electricity and water to the residence on two occasions.
Kiss was charged with two counts of unlawful eviction, a class A Misdemeanor in violation of Real Property Actions and Proceedings Law. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Davenport Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.