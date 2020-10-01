A Delaware County man was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and violating an order of protection, according to Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond.
Christopher L. Baird, 30, of Tompkins, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and four counts of torturing and injuring animals.
The arrest was announced in a media release on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
An investigation beginning in mid-August found that Baird beat a dog belonging to a victim residing in the town of Colchester, who was issued an order of protection by Delaware County Family Court, according to DuMond.
The victim filed a second complaint alleging that Baird violated the order of protection, DuMond said. Baird was arrested after new details about the previous animal cruelty investigation were revealed.
“This is how these abusers escalate,” DuMond said. “One of the first things they’ll go after is the animal. It’s a very frustrating and sad situation.”
Baird was processed and released on appearance tickets returnable to Colchester Town Court on a later date.
