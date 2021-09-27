A South Kortright man was arrested because his cows repeatedly damaged neighbor's lawn, according to Delaware County's sheriff.
Sheriff Craig S. DuMond issued a media release Monday, Sept. 27, saying deputies responded on Sept. 17 to Betty Brook Road in Kortight to investigate a complaint of property damage reportedly caused by cattle. Their investigation revealed that loose cattle owned by Joseph R. Wyble Jr., 60, had caused damage to a victim’s lawn that day and on at least three previous occasions, the release said.
Deputies arrested Wyble on Sept. 24 and charged him with one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief "for recklessly causing in excess of $250 in damages to the property of another after having been previously warned by Deputies of the potential consequences for failing to keep his cattle contained," the release said.
Wyble was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear in the town of Kortright Court.
