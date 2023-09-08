A Kortright man was charged with a felony after allegedly damaging a road with a bulldozer.
According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond, deputies were called Sunday, Aug. 13, to investigate a report of vandalism in the town of Kortright. It was reported that someone had driven a bulldozer on West Kortright Church Road, causing extensive damage to the roadway.
As the result of an official police investigation, on September 4th, 2023 Deputies arrested Robert Sargent, 65, on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief, the release said. Sargent was issued an appearance ticket, directing him to appear in Town of Kortright Court at a later date.
