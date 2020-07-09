Sheriff: Man died while driving

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said Thursday that a Stamford man suffered a "cardiac emergency" and died while he was driving on Braehead Road in Kortright Wednesday afternoon, July 8.
The driver was identified as John P. Mason, 67, of Stamford.
According to a media release, sheriff’s deputies, along with Bloomville Fire Department and EMS personnel and AMR Ambulance, responded to a 911 report of a vehicle off the roadway with unknown injuries. Upon their arrival, emergency medical personnel discovered Mason in cardiac arrest and began emergency lifesaving treatment. They summoned a LifeNet medivac helicopter to the scene. Efforts to resuscitate Mason were unsuccessful.
The release said an investigation by deputies, investigators and Delaware County Medical Examiner Dr. Richard Ucci determined that Mason, who was alone in the vehicle and not injured as a result of the accident, suffered a fatal cardiac related emergency while driving and drifted off the roadway and into a ditch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.