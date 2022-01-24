A Schoharie County man has been arrested, accused of failing to feed and water goats, and of trying to stop police from investigating.
According to a Dec. 24 media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies were called Monday night Jan. 17 to investigate a complaint of animal neglect in the town of Stamford. During the course of their investigation, the release said, it was determined that a number of goats were not being provided with adequate food and water.
On the evening of Jan. 18, the release said, deputies located the owner of the goats, John McLean, 61, of Blenheim. McLean "attempted to prevent Sheriff’s Deputies from conducting an investigation by means of physical interference and intimidation," according to the release.
McLean was arrested and charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and failure to provide proper sustenance to animals. He was issued appearance tickets and was scheduled to appear in the town of Stamford Court to answer the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.