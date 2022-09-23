Sheriff: Man forged DMV documents
A Schuyler Lake man is accused of falsifying documents to sell vehicles.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department, Ashraf Moussa, 50, was charged on Sept. 12 with nine counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a felony.
The release said Moussa was arrested after an investigation found he had used “forged Department of Motor Vehicles and licensures to buy and sell vehicles for profit.” A search of Moussa’s residence turned up more forged documents, the release said.
The DMV, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Otsego County Probation Department assisted in the investigation, the release said.
