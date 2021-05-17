Chenango County's sheriff said a Smithville man was arrested on felony drug charges after he was found slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle.
Sheriff Ernest Cutting said in a media release that deputies were dispatched in the early morning hours of May 16 to the Mirabito gas station in the village of Greene to check the welfare of a person there. Deputies found Phillip S. Cosilmon, 31, slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle. While deputies were checking on Cosilmon, the release said, drugs, and drug paraphernalia were in plain view. Cosilmon, who was reportedly already under a lengthy narcotics investigation, was taken into custody and the vehicle was towed to the sheriff's office for further investigation.
Narcotics Division deputies searched the vehicle and found two pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, acid, mushrooms and more than $22,000 in cash inside of the vehicle, the release said. The narcotics seized had a street value exceeding $100,000, police said.
Cosilmon was charged with the class A-II felony of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in the town of Norwich Court and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility without bail to await an appearance in Chenango County Court. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.
