A Hancock man was arrested Thursday, July 2, on charges that he had sex with an underage girl.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced Tuesday that Travis M. Jennings, 23, was charged with third-degree rape, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
According to a media release, the arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by sheriff’s deputies, criminal investigators, representatives assigned to the Delaware County Child Advocacy Center and evidence obtained through laboratory analysis.
Jennings is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 17 in Hancock during August 2019.
Jennings was arraigned via teleconference and released on his own recognizance pending an appearance in the town of Hancock Court.
