Delaware County's sheriff said Wednesday an inmate in the county jail was arrested after he was found to have a quantity of tobacco hidden in an unnamed "body cavity.
According to a media release from Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies received a report on March 9 that Ramon Ortiz, 40, Queens, an inmate at the Delaware County Correctional Facility, possessed contraband, "allegedly concealed within his body."
A search warrant was obtained and Ortiz was transported to Bassett Hospital "to verify and facilitate the medical removal of any contraband found," the release said.
Upon arrival at the hospital, Ortiz voluntarily surrendered a package containing a quantity of tobacco, "which he had concealed inside a body cavity," according to the release.
Ortiz was arrested on March 15 and charged with one count of second-degree promoting prison contraband, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned at the town of Kortright Court and scheduled to appear in the town of Delhi Court on a later date to answer the charge. He remains incarcerated on an unrelated federal charge, the release said.
