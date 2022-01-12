A Hamden man was arrested after allegedly threatening sheriff's deputies with a knife.
According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond, deputies went to a residence on East Book Road in Hamden on Jan. 3 to arrest Shane A. Tweedie, 30, on a warrant for third-degree assault in connection with a domestic dispute that happened in November.
When deputies arrived, the release said, Tweedie locked himself inside his residence, brandished a knife and threatened deputies with a weapon. Deputies entered the residence and took Tweedie into custody without further incident.
In addition to the charge in the warrant, Tweedie was charged with second-degree menacing and sensond-degree obstruction of governmental administration, the release said. He was arraigned at the town of Hamden Court and sent to jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $2,500 secured bond.
