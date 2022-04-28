Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said Wednesday, April 26, his department has finished its investigation into alleged voter fraud in the village of Fleischmanns and has turned over its findings to the county Board of Elections.
Judith Garrison, Democratic elections commissioner, said in an email she was advised by County Attorney Amy Merklen "not to comment on pending litigation." A phone message left for Merklen was not returned as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.