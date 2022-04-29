Sheriff reports second arrest in commercial burglaries case

Otsego County's sheriff said Friday, April 29, that their investigation into a string of commercial burglaries has yielded another arrest.
According to a media release from Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr., Alexander M. Rogers, 41, of Hartwick, was arrested Friday on felony charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal trespass.
According to the release, the arrest was made in connection with a series of forced entry burglaries that occurred at commercial businesses during the months of March and April. On April 17 at about 2:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglar alarm activation at a local business. They discovered the business had been broken in to and automated teller machines were tampered with. A suspect, Clayton Monroe, 66, of Hartwick, was located and arrested that night. He was arraigned and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility.
The release said the investigation continued and Rogers "was developed as a suspect." Investigators arrested Rogers at his residence. He was taken to the Otsego County jail to await Centralized Arraignment at a later date.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
