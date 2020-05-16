Sheriff: Roxbury man stole ATV

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced Friday that a Roxbury man was arrested Tuesday, May 12, and charged with burglary and theft.
According to a media release, deputies were called on April 22 to a 911 report of a residential alarm activation at a residence on Lower Meeker Hollow Road in Roxbury. Minutes later, the responding deputy saw fresh footprints in the snow and saw that the home and a detached garage had been broken into. An all-terrain vehicle, stolen from the garage at the location, was found in a field, the release said. Investigators determined that keys recovered from the vehicle had been reported stolen from the same residence during a February 2019 burglary.
According to the release, the investigation found that Charles Dieterich, 24, Roxbury entered the garage and stole the ATV on the evening of April 21, and returned the next morning with a 16-year-old male. Deputies said Dieterich activated an audible burglar alarm at the residence, then returned to the garage and attempted to steal a second four-wheeler. Sheriff’s investigators charged Dieterich with second-degree attempted burglary, third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree attempted grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.
State Police investigators also charged Dieterich with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in relation to the stolen keys that were recovered at the scene. The February 2019 burglary investigation continues, the release said.
Dieterich, who was on probation, was arraigned via video conference, and was remanded to the Delaware County jail without bail pending action in the town of Roxbury Court.
According to the release, the Schoharie County Probation Department has been informed of Dieterich’s arrest and are expected to violate the terms of his probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.