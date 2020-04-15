Sheriff says Otsego County Jail renovations are finished

The Otsego County Jail is finished and will be able to re-open any day, pending state approval, Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. told county officials Wednesday, April 15.
The county held its Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee meeting via Zoom and Facebook Live on Wednesday. Devlin told the committee the jail was inspected two weeks ago by the state Department of Corrections and final approval to re-open the jail is pending.
The facility at 172 county Route 33 in the town of Middlefield was heavily damaged by rains Halloween night and the morning of All Saints' Day. A $1.6 million repair started soon after, with the county's then 37 inmates transferred to jails in Delaware and Albany counties. Devlin previously told The Daily Star the transfers cost $80 per inmate per day.
He told the PSLA Committee members Tuesday, there are 27 inmates left in the system, and the county would transfer them back as soon as state approval is received.
However, Devlin said the county's hiring freeze will harm the jail's staffing, which is already five correction officers below mandated limits. He said jail staffing levels are set by the state, and can not be subject to budget cuts, which are going on countywide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Devlin said the number of correction officers needed is not tied to inmate numbers, because all areas of the jail and all shifts need to be filled. He did say a smaller number of inmates will help allow social distancing guidelines to be met.
Devlin also said sanitation issues with the rebuild were helped greatly by the assignment of a building services cleaner to the jail. He said continued hours from a building service employee will be needed to maintain increased cleaning needed during the pandemic.
