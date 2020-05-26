The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the vandalism of the historic covered bridge in Hamden.
Among other “senseless” graffiti, the names Jake and Dylan were spray-painted in orange and black on the bridge’s interior and nearby road signage, according to Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond. An investigation determined that the bridge was vandalized on at least two separate occasions in recent weeks.
Several local residents reported finding fresh graffiti on the inside of the bridge over Memorial Day weekend, according to Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield.
“I’m tickled pink to think that a lot of the local people have sentimental value to that old bridge,” he said.
Because the bridge is owned and maintained by Delaware County, photos of the graffiti were forwarded to Public Works Commissioner Sue McIntyre, whom Marshfield said responded within a few hours and directed crews to use a pressure washer to remove the paint.
“It looks tremendously better,” Marshfield said.
Marshfield, who crosses the bridge on his daily commute, said minor instances of orange graffiti have appeared on the bridge throughout the past year, but nothing as significant as the recent painting.
“It happens so much to so many bridges,” said Marshfield, who also serves as president of the New York State Covered Bridge Society. “But it’s usually to the ones not in use by vehicular traffic, those sitting ducks just at the side of the road.”
As one of three Hamden sites listed on the state and national registers of historic places, the covered bridge is eligible for state and federal funding, Marshfield said, but not for general maintenance purposes such as cleaning graffiti.
Constructed in 1859, the 128-foot single-span bridge carries Basin Clove Road across the West Branch of the Delaware River and is one of three in the region built by Robert Murray. A camber beam was installed in the 1940s to accommodate automobile traffic, and the entire bridge was restored in 2001, according to Marshfield.
New York state was once home to hundreds of covered bridges, Marshfield said, but the Hamden structure is one of only about 30 that remain.
“Like anything else, like a post office or a store, it’s a source of identity to the community,” Marshfield said. “To me, it’s a source of education for our younger generation, to see how it was constructed without bolts or nails and the engineering that went into it.”
Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the perpetrators is asked to contact Deputy Tyler McAteer at 607-832-5555 or tyler.mcateer@co.delaware.ny.us or call the toll-free tip line at 888-914-9111.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
