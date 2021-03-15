The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is engaging in a pair of programs designed to provide comfort, support and resources to kids in crisis situations.
The “Handle with Care” program, unveiled last week in Delaware County, will allow deputies to signal to a child’s school district that an adverse childhood experience, such as witnessing or experiencing violence, abuse or neglect; the arrest, overdose, suicide attempt or death of an immediate family member or friend, and the forcible displacement from a home by fire or eviction.
The confidential notification, relayed to the school by the Broome County Crime Analysis Center, will allow teachers and administrators to attempt to mitigate any negative impacts associated with the traumatic experience, rather than compounding it by disciplining the child for behavioral or performance issues that may be linked to the experience.
“This program is designed to connect a child with the proper services so that law enforcement, the school and the community can work together as a team,” Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said.
School-based support may include extra help with lessons, postponing a test, or a referral to a school nurse or counselor, DuMond said. Details of the traumatic event are not shared with the school and teachers are directed not to discuss the event with the child.
If unaddressed, adverse childhood experiences can have a lasting impact on a child’s health, well-being and academic success and may cause problems such as self-medication and depression, DuMond said.
“By completing a simple form, a deputy sets in motion a compassionate response that may save that child from the harmful, potentially lifelong effects of an adverse childhood experience,” DuMond said. “Through these partnerships between law enforcement and our schools, we not only will assist our most vulnerable population — our children — we will build stronger communities.”
The second initiative, through a five-year partnership with the Chenango Health Network, will provide “Do it For You” comfort bags to be distributed by law enforcement officials who interact with children in times of crisis. The kits contain a teddy bear, water bottle, coloring book, colored pencils and a face mask.
The program, funded by a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will also provide mental health and crisis intervention training to deputies and other first responders throughout the county, DuMond said.
It is among the first to be implemented as a result of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors’ adoption of the Delaware County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plan earlier this month.
“When people are having a mental health episode, they’re not trying to cause a disturbance,” DuMond said. “This is a way that we can treat people with dignity, approach the situation with a really level head in hopes of preventing these situations from going sideways.”
“We’re still out there chasing drug dealers,” he continued. “But we have to give innocent people caught in the middle something different.”
DuMond said both programs represent his department’s “trauma-informed policing” approach, which encourages officers to understand the lasting impacts of trauma and increase awareness of the needs of all parties involved.
“By raising awareness among police officers and educators about trauma and offering them ideas and practices to promote resiliency, we empower them to help children — and we also empower them to help themselves,” DuMond said. “This is an important program for officers and teachers as well as children.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
