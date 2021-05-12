Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said Wednesday that a Hancock teen was arrested after assaulting his siblings and the family dog in December.
According to a media release, deputies went to the town of Hancock on April 15 to investigate a report of the alleged assault. Their investigation found that, in late December 2020, a 15-year-old juvenile assaulted two siblings and the family dog, injuring one sibling and the dog. Neither the child nor the dog required medical treatment.
On May 1, deputies arrested the youth and charged him with one count of third-degree attempted assault and one count of torturing or injuring animals.
The youth was issued juvenile appearance tickets directing him to appear at the Delaware County Probation Department for juvenile delinquency intake proceedings, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.