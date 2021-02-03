Sheriff to public: Stop firing guns at utility lines

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office issued a public service announcement earlier this week reminding local residents of the dangers of shooting at or near utility lines.
“To help ensure that critical communications and emergency services are continuously maintained for you and your community, please be responsible and utilize due care when discharging a firearm to ensure that these telecommunications lines are not damaged,” Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said.
The Margaretville Telephone Company was recently dispatched to repair fiber optic cables damaged by apparent shotgun pellets — likely fired at birds or animals on utility lines or at targets in the area — on Beech Hill Road and Wolf Hollow Road in the town of Andes, according to MTC consultant Steve Finch. Similar incidents have been reported by the Delhi Telephone Company in its service areas.
Fiber optic cables are used to transmit data in the form of light, Finch said. Each cable is about three-quarters of an inch in diameter and contains 288 pieces of fiberglass, each about the width of a human hair, Finch said.
“It’s pretty incredible technology until it gets shot by a shotgun pellet,” he said. “We don’t think anybody’s doing it intentionally, but it’s a huge setback when one of these cables is damaged.”
Repairing damaged fiber optic cables is a delicate, expensive and often lengthy process, Finch said. The damaged cables have to be cut out and new segments spliced in on both ends, which requires lowering the cables from the utility poles from which they are suspended and bringing the damaged piece into a controlled environment, usually a company trailer or a tent.
Repairs and liabilities associated with loss-of-service fees can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars per incident, according to DuMond. Repair costs may be charged to the entity or person responsible for the damage and may lead to criminal prosecution.
The repair process can take several hours and interrupts internet, TV and radio service for many who rely on the particular utility, Finch said.
Locally, fiber optic cables are also used to back up emergency telecommunications systems, including E-911, two-way radios, television emergency alert systems and emergency cellular back-haul circuits.
“In some cases, if a line is damaged, 911 calls may not go through,” Finch said. “We’re doing everything we can to build in redundancies for emergency services, but especially in rural areas, sometimes there’s only one line.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
