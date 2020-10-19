A Walton man has been arrested and charged with stealing campaign signs.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said Monday that an ongoing investigation into the recent thefts of campaign signs in Walton area has led to the arrest of Jarett L. Griffin, 20.
According to a media release, deputies have recently received numerous complaints of roadside campaign signs being stolen. A state forest ranger patrolling the Steam Mill Forest in Masonville last week recovered more than 20 stolen campaign signs that were dumped on the state-owned land.
Griffin was arrested on Oct. 14 and charged with petit larceny after an investigation and a review of video surveillance images. He is accused of stealing a campaign sign during the first week of October. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable in Walton Town Court.
According to the release, deputies are continuing their investigation and encourage anyone witnessing the theft or destruction of campaign signs to note a description of the people or vehicles involved and report their observations to the sheriff's office.
