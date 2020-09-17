Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced Thursday that a Walton man was arrested last week for a sex offender registry violation.
According to a media release, investigators were notified last week by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services’ Sex Offender Registry that Martin W. Planty Jr., 37, a Level 2 sex offender, failed to return his annual address verification form as mandated by law. An investigation revealed Planty no longer lived at his last reported address and had not reported a change of address.
Deputies and investigators arrested Planty and charged him with failure to register a change in his residential address, a class D felony.
Sex offenders are mandated to report any change of address to law enforcement within ten days and are also mandated to complete and return an annual address verification form to the Sex Offender Registry within ten days of their receipt of the form.
Planty, who was previously convicted in Florida of failure to register as a sexual offender according to the media release, was arraigned and remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail pending an appearance in the town of Delhi Court.
DuMond said the Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Offender Watch, a web-based program that is accessible to the public, free of charge, through a link on the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office web site and via mobile app for Android and iOS devices. This link allows users to access the website and search for sex offenders by name, community, internet names, email addresses or phone number and to register for automatic email alerts when a sex offender moves into a neighborhood. Users can also download the "Safe Virtual Neighborhood" app that, for a subscription fee, will alert users if a registered sex offender communicates with a child on numerous digital platforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.