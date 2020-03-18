The Otsego County Sheriff's Office is asking people to alert them of potential scammers in the area asking for COVID-19 test samples.
The sheriff's office received "two or three" tips that subjects are allegedly knocking on doors and identifying themselves as being from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin said.
No one has called reporting an actual event that police could follow up on; the office has only received tips, he said.
Neither the CDC nor the Otsego County Health Department has agents in the field soliciting test samples, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.
If approached by someone fitting that description, people should ask for their identification and not allow anyone into their residence. The sheriff's office asks people to report the incident to law enforcement with a description of the subjects or vehicle information if possible.
Devlin said the county health department took many calls from people asking if the solicitors were legitimate. The health department then asked the sheriff's office to post about it on Facebook, he said.
"It's a shame that people take advantage of people in a crisis," Devlin said.
