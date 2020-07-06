Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced a new wave of telephone scams in a media release issued Friday
The sheriff’s office has recently received a number of complaints of phone scams one of which is known as the “Grandchild” or “Grandparent” scam.
In the scams, scammers pose as a panicked grandchild in trouble, calling or sending messages urging the person receiving the call to wire money immediately. They’ll say they need cash to help with an emergency, like paying a hospital bill, posting bail or needing to leave a foreign country. The scammers "pull at their targets' heartstrings," the release said, so they can trick the targets into sending money before they realize it’s a scam.
If someone calls or sends a message claiming to be a grandchild, other family member or friend desperate for money, the DuMond recommends the following:
• Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is;
• Verify the caller’s identity. Ask questions that a stranger couldn’t possibly answer. Call a phone number for a family member or friend known to be genuine. Check the story out with someone else in the family or circle of friends, even if told to keep it a secret;
• Do not send cash, gift cards or money transfers;
• Never give personal or banking information such as Social Security number, dates of birth, bank account numbers, checking account numbers, or routing numbers.
For more information, visit the Federal Trade Commission website and read "Family Emergency Scams." Those who get a scam call are encouraged to report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
