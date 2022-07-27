Delaware County officials said a woman died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Davenport.
According to a media release from Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies were dispatched to the accident at the intersection of state Route 23 and county Route 10. Their preliminary investigation determined that a car traveling northwest on county Route 10 had entered the intersection when it was it was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling southwest on state Route 23.
A female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the car suffered serious, life threatening injuries, the release said. The male driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and his male passenger was uninjured.
Police said the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team. No tickets have been issued and no arrests have been made, according to the release. Names of those involved in the crash were not released.
