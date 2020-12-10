A Deposit woman is accused of posing as a state official to gain a woman's Social Security number, then using it to apply for a debit card.
According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, Kinda F. Osborne, 22, was arrested on Nov. 4 after she represented herself as an employee of the state Office of Unemployment to gain access to the victim’s social security number, then applied for the card.
The incident was reported by a Deposit resident on Nov. 30, the release said.th, 2020, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies were contacted by a Deposit resident who reported that her social security number was used by another person to fraudulently apply for a debit card.
Osborne was charged with third-degree identity theft and second-degree criminal impersonation. She was issued appearance tickets and was scheduled to appear in the town of Deposit Court.
