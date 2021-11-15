A Walton man was arrested and charged with stealing more than $50,000.
According to a Nov. 15 media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, Raymond Albertina, 58, was charged on Nov. 4 with second-degree grand larceny and third-degree grand larceny. Both charges are felonies.
According to the release, the arrest was the result of an investigation of accusations that Albertina stole property from business associates on two occasions, in the town of Walton and the town of Franklin.
The total value of the stolen property was determined to be more than $53,000, the release said. Albertina was arraigned in the town of Walton Court on both charges and was released to return at a later date.
