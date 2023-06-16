A state trooper was shot in the arm Friday while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 88 on the Schoharie/Schenectady county line.
The suspect, whose identity was not released, then fled the scene and was later found dead, according to information from state police.
The injured trooper, Richard Albert, was in stable condition Friday.
Albert made the traffic stop on I-88 east in Duanesburg, Schenectady County, at about 11:16 a.m.
During the stop, an occupant of the vehicle opened fire and struck Albert.
According to state police, the suspect fled and was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
State police shut down I-88 in both directions from Exit 23 in Schoharie to Exit 24 in Duanesburg. The portion of highway was still closed as of 6 p.m. Friday.
While state police is the lead investigatory agency, Schoharie County Sheriff deputies and state Department of Environmental Conservation rangers also responded to the scene, according to the Schoharie County sheriff's office.
The local deputies remained on the scene to conduct traffic control.
Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement on Twitter Friday stating that the trooper "is expected to recover."
"Every day, [New York State Police] troopers put their safety on the line to protect us," Hochul said in the tweet. "My thoughts are with our trooper's family and loved ones."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.