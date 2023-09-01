City of Oneonta Police responded to a report of shots fired Thursday night on Main Street.
Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said Friday that a caller reported loud popping sounds just before 9 p.m.
Officers responded to the parking lot of the Town House Inn at 318 Main St. and found spent 9mm casings — indicating a handgun was fired.
No firearms were found at the scene.
Witzenburg said that while two vehicles in the parking lot were struck, there were no injuries and no one was targeted.
All involved with the incident immediately left the scene after the weapon was discharged and are believed to have left the Oneonta area.
Police are reviewing video footage and the investigation is ongoing, Witzenburg said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oneonta Police Department at 607-432-1111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.