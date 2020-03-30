Show goes on for local artists with virtual concerts, galleries

The museums are closed and the stages are empty, but across the region, artists and their patrons are trying a new way to share art, virtual events for and by people staying safe at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
In Walton, Music on the Delaware has replaced its Sunday Coffeehouse at the Walton Theatre and Spring Concert Series with a Thursday night Virtual House Party, which is streamed live on Zoom Cloud.
The event began Thursday, March 26, with a performance by Don Gilkinson and will continue through at least the month of April, according to a media release. From 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, Kimberly Hawkey will play the second show in the series.
Jean Withrow, a board member for Music on the Delaware, said the idea came from Jessica Vecchione, whose Hamden-based company, Vecc Videography, does videos and promos for the Walton Theatre and Music on the Delaware.
"We had to cancel March and April coffeehouse programs and a concert in April, and probably will have to do the same in May," Withrow said via an email exchange Monday, March 30. "We wanted to find a way to keep Music on the Delaware musicians and events 'in view' and to foster and continue the sense of community through music."
The first show had a few technical glitches, Withrow said, but was viewed by more than 50 people, and had many positive comments during the set.
"We also think folks liked being able to see and chat with one another, which captures some part of the intimacy of our Coffeehouse at the Walton Theatre programs," Withrow said.
Hawkey, who normally plays or conducts will a larger band, "the Swingeroos," has played twice before at Music on the Delaware, according to a media release. In November 2018, with her nine-piece Elvanelle Orchestra, she played a program called, “Songs of the Catskills," honoring the tradition of Catskill mountain entertainment during the Grand Hotel era. And in February, she appeared at Music on the Delaware’s Coffeehouse doing songs from old films.
Her Zoom show will be based on the Great American Songbook. It will open at 6:45 p.m., and can be accessed with the Meeting ID: 253-430-912 and at tinyurl.com/HawkeyShow .
Zoom can be installed on any computer platform, according to the media release. Go to Music on the Delaware's Facebook page for updates and post-show clips.
The group has booked artists for Thursdays throughout April: Randy Miritello on April 9; Patrick Reynolds on April 16; Larry Jamieson on April 23; and Linda Hickman on April 30. All of the group's Zoom performances are scheduled for 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Many artists are also playing their own, impromptu sets on Facebook or via YouTube channels. Jamieson, who is the middle generation of a three-generations of ownership of the Walton Music House, played a five-minute set Sunday, March 29, on Facebook Live. By Monday morning, it had been viewed by about 200 people and generated more than 79 likes, 45 comments and six shares.
The virtual art isn't limited to the music community. In Cooperstown, spring is usually the beginning of the art season, with the Fenimore Art Museum opening in April and other groups mounting shows. The Cooperstown Art Association had launched two shows in March, which were both temporarily ended by the pandemic, "An Artistic Discovery" and "Robots Re-wired."
The museum's board of directors closed the exhibits and the group's gallery, at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown, on Wednesday, March 18, and postponed for a year, two planned April exhibits, "Recent Paintings by Robert Moylan" and "Abstract Acrylics by Carol Saggese."
However, the board also made plans to highlight the two March exhibits via a virtual tour through the gallery, which is available on the group's Facebook page and website. It also issued a call to local artists to submit new work, which are being posted daily via the same mediums.
CAA has taken these actions to continue to provide art to its community and to keep in touch with local artists and sponsors, Executive Director Janet Erway told The Daily Star on Monday, March 30, via a Facebook message.
"This idea came about as we were preparing to close the galleries," Erway said. "We wanted to create an activity that artists could participate in and that would keep our patrons engaged as well. The online exhibit currently has 42 images from local and regional artists. Some are finished works and some are works in progress. We receive some every day and keep on adding to the album on Facebook and updating the exhibit on our website as well for those that don't utilize Facebook."
Erway said she loves the reaction of the art community to the project.
"The response has been very positive and the public seems to be enjoying it. We hope it inspires our artists to create and provides exposure to their work while giving the public something to look forward to," she said.
To find more virtual artists, go to your favorite museum or band's Facebook page or website. New virtual art is likely to continue to go online every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.