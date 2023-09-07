The city of Oneonta Common Council approved Tuesday, Sept. 5 an inter-municipal agreement with the town of Oneonta regarding a sidewalk improvement and construction project along state Routes 23 and 28, including the James F. Lettis and Leslie G. Foster highways.
The Oneonta Town Board is slated to review the agreement at its Sept. 13 meeting.
“There has always been talking about how there should be a sidewalk or something across there,” City Administrator Greg Mattice said Thursday, Sept. 7, “because there’s just never has been since that was built.”
The city and town are partnering to implement a Complete Streets project, which according to the state Department of Transportation is a road that is designed with the safety and accessibility of road users of all ages and abilities in mind, including children, the elderly and persons with disabilities, for all modes of transportation — pedestrians, bicyclists, public transportation riders and motorists.
Complete Street features could include sidewalks, lane striping, bicycle lanes, paved shoulders suitable for use by bicyclists, signage, crosswalks, pedestrian control signals, bus pull-outs, curb cuts, raised crosswalks, ramps and traffic calming measures.
Mattice said that the local plan is aimed at improving pedestrian and bicycle safety on sidewalks that would run from Miller Park at the intersection of Maple Street, state Route 7 and state Route 23, up the southbound side of Lettis Highway on the west side of the road, across the Interstate 88 underpass, to the intersection of Route 28 where sidewalks would span both sides of the road, from Main Street to Lantern Hill mobile home park.
NYSDOT is considering putting a roundabout at the Maple Street/Route 7/Route 23 intersection, which would allow one lane of the southbound Lettis Highway road to become a walking path with a green strip separating the pedestrians from the vehicles.
Only one vehicle lane is needed for the roundabout. The pedestrian path would be 10 to 12 feet wide.
Mattice said that some user-created footpaths through Neahwa Park, Catella Park and the New Island greenway are slated to be upgraded with new sidewalks.
The project is estimated to cost $8.1 million. The city received a $5 million NYSDOT Transportation Alternatives Program grant, which means the estimated local match would be $3.1 million. The city would pay $1.8 million and the town would pay $1.3 million.
The Oneonta Town Board committed to the town’s share of the required local match in August 2018 and reaffirmed its commitment and participation in the project in September 2021, according to the council resolution passed Tuesday.
The inter-municipal agreement defines how the town is going to reimburse the city for the town’s portion of the match for the grant.
The city applied for an NYSDOT TAP grant in 2018 but was unsuccessful. A reapplication in 2021 yielded the $5 million funding.
The city contracted with consultant Fisher Associates, of Binghamton, for the design which is in progress and will take six months to a year to complete, Mattice said.
The design cost is $544,000, with 58.5% to be paid by the city and 41.5% by the town.
Construction could start in 2024 or 2025, depending on how quickly the design is completed and the city is able to put out a bid.
“The whole idea is to make people feel more comfortable and actually be more safe,” Mattice said. “As far as I know, I haven’t heard anyone say it’s a terrible idea.”
