NYSEG and its contractor, DDS Companies, will install sidewalks on River Street between Ann Street and Stewart's beginning Friday, Oct. 22, and continuing through next week, weather permitting. Work will occur between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. according to a media release from the city.
Drivers are asked to obey temporary traffic control devices and flaggers. For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
