Sidney airport gets $30K via CARES Act

The Sidney Municipal Airport was awarded $30,000 in federal funding through the Federal Aviation Administration in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States has seen air travel decrease by more than 90% as a result of the pandemic, according to a media release from the office of U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck.
“Upstate New York’s airports are critical economic hubs for our region. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, our airports have faced unprecedented financial challenges while supporting our region’s response to the pandemic. These funds will support upstate New York airports, their workers and the surrounding communities that rely on them,” Delgado said. “I will continue working closely with state, community and local officials at every level to ensure that our region has the resources it needs to get through this public health emergency.”
Sidney Mayor Andrew Matviak said the village applied for the funding with assistance from Delgado and was “very appreciative” of the Congressman’s help.
The funding was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, according to Matviak.
The village board has not yet decided how it will use the funds, Matviak said, and is awaiting guidance from airport manager Gary Klindt.
“We always have airport projects that can be done that will help make our airport much better,” Matviak said. “It was a good opportunity for us to make important changes that we don’t usually have the money for.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.