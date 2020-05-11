Sidney's Alumni Weekend is the latest large local event to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Sidney Central School Alumni Association Board of Directors on Monday announced the cancellation of the annual All-Class Reunion and Alumni Weekend, scheduled for July 17-19 in Sidney.
Members will explore the possibility of hosting a revised reunion later this year, he noted, with the “understanding that any reopening of the state would carry social-distancing requirements limiting large gatherings,” according to a media release.
SCSAA President Doug Sheldon said the board will meet “to study and propose possible rescheduling of reunion events for late this fall.” Such an event would likely take place in early October, he said.
According to Sheldon, the decision to cancel was further motivated by the group’s demographics and logistical concerns.
“The most vulnerable of us, now defined as 51 years old and older, make up such a large percentage of our members,” he said. “SCSAA should not be ethically or legally in a position of encouraging gatherings that would cause the spread of COVID-19 or violate state regulations, (and) SCSAA would not be able to provide masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for all attendees in all situations.”
The number of COVID-19 cases rose in Chenango County over the weekend.
The county reported Monday that total confirmed cases were at 107, up from the 102 reported Friday.
There were five people hospitalized with the virus, five in precautionary quarantines and 37 in mandatory quarantine.
There are 79 people who have recovered, according to Chenango County Public Health. Deaths had not increased from the four previously reported.
Tests had been performed on 1,326 people.
Delaware County did not report any new cases on Monday, or over the weekend. The county's number of positive cases stands at 75.
There have been 13 cases transferred to other counties and 50 people discharged after recovering from the disease.
There were three people hospitalized and five isolating at home at the time of Monday's report. Another 10 were under mandatory quarantine. Four people have died from COVID-19.
There have been 1,017 people tested for the disease, with 933 testing negative, the report said. There are seven test results pending.
Otsego County has not released new information since May 4, when there were 62 confirmed cases, four deaths and 57 people recovered from
The Otsego County Department of Health said at that time it "continues to investigate and perform contact tracing on all positive COVID cases. Social distancing remains a very important way to reduce the spread of illness."
The Schoharie County Department of Health has not announced new numbers since May 5, when the total number of cases was placed at 42, plus a non-resident SUNY Cobleskill employee.
