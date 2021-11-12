Sidney church gets 'sacred sites' grant

The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced 18 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $310,500 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York State, including $7,500 to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Sidney to help fund roof replacement at the church and parish hall.
According to a media release from the conservancy, the 1951 St. Paul’s Episcopal Church replaced an 1894 church that was destroyed by fire in 1943. Wartime materials shortages led to a delay in reconstruction. The church is a contributing component of the National Register-listed Sidney Historic District.
St. Paul’s reaches about 500 people a year in Sidney and Binghamton through a 40-year-old “Covers of Love” sleeping-bag ministry that distributes sleeping bags, new socks, toiletries, and underwear to homeless shelters, the release said. Clothing donations, a food pantry, and a weekly lunch program reach people locally.
“Our Sacred Sites grantees maintain beautiful and important buildings, but also serve beyond their congregations,” said Peg Breen, president of the New York Landmarks Conservancy. “Throughout these difficult months, they have continued providing food, health and recovery programs to their communities. Our grants will help them continue all their vital work.”
The Sacred Sites Program provides congregations with matching grants for planning and implementing exterior restoration projects, along with technical assistance, and workshops. Since 1986, the program has pledged 1,578 grants totaling more than $14.9 million to 836 religious institutions statewide, the release said.
For more information, visit www.nylandmarks.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.