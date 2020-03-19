A village of Sidney police officer accused of sending indecent messages and pictures to a minor was arrested by state police at Sidney on Wednesday, March 18.
Brandon S. Parry, 27, of Sherburne was arrested for first-degree “disseminating indecent material to minors,” a felony, and the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child, according to a state police media release.
Sidney Police Chief Eric Oliver said Parry has been suspended until further notice. Parry's suspension will remain in place at least until his next court date, scheduled for May 4, Oliver said.
He declined to answer further questions, citing the ongoing investigation.
Parry was arraigned in the village of Sidney court and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued to the victim by the judge.
Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said the victim is under the age of 18 and that the investigation is continuing.
