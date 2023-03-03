After closing in late 2019, the First Congregational Church of Sidney at 1 Bridge St. gained new life as the Community Cultural Center. Though the center hosted its first theatrical performance in August 2021 and has featured events steadily since, board members said, community engagement is lagging.
Amy Williams, with the center since its inception, became board president in the fall. The roughly 10-person board, she said, includes members from Sidney and “the wider area (of) Bainbridge, Afton, Unadilla and Sidney, to have good representation.”
CCC offerings, board members said, are similarly varied.
“We started with theater … but we’ve really been trying everything,” Williams said. “We started last year doing a comedy night and we do six or eight of those a year — they’ve been building slowly — so that seems to be hitting a mark. But we tried theater and different musical groups, trying for the sort of bands that people will go and see, and we tried classical-type stuff; this fall we started doing an open-mic night; we do a bunch of different art classes, different paint ‘n’ sips, jewelry making, that sort of thing; recently we’ve added yoga and a line-dancing class; they do Tai Chi there and they’re doing kickboxing; and we’re doing movie nights and talks.”
“At this point we’re still developing,” Dennis Walrath, CCC theater manager, said. “Since my beginning in 2021, I’ve produced a couple different things — a cabaret, a music concert series and we did children’s puppet shows.”
Given such variety, Williams said, board members had hoped for higher participation.
“Our theory has been, let’s try everything and whatever people really like and respond to, we’ll focus on doing more of that,” she said. “(Events) have been going, but it’s just hard. They’ve all been really great things. We did a really fun benefit concert with Uncle Shake and a chili-tasting in January, and there just weren’t enough people; it was probably 20-something, but it’s not enough to really introduce people to what we’re doing and to know what the community wants us to continue doing.”
“We’re a community organization, so I want to include anybody and everybody that wants to do something for the community,” Walrath said. “We’re trying to offer a diverse amount of entertainment, whether it be for children or adults or young adults. It doesn’t matter what their background is; we want to have something to offer anyone in the area. It’s all inclusive.”
CCC organizers attributed low attendance to several factors.
“We’re still in the process of (establishing) us as the cultural center, instead of the First Congregational Church,” Walrath said. “We are not a part of the church, we are a separate entity, and the church does not exist anymore. I think it’s important that people know that the church has closed its doors for services, and we’ve taken over as the Community Cultural Center and are moving forward. People still think it’s the church. I also think people in Sidney are looking outside the area (for entertainment), because there’s nothing that’s been concrete here.”
“We’re all committed to this area and want younger people and older people to have something to do, so we’re trying all these things to see what people want,” Williams said. “I don’t know if it takes more time to build … but it’s hard in this area, with the weather and all the other pieces. I don’t know if people have changed because of COVID. There’s no roadmap for the right way to do this. It’s not like we know what a good community center does; that’s dictated by the community and what they actually like. We just want to figure out what people want and do that. The mission … is just to provide a place for the tri-town area to go for a variety of activities and entertainment and just encourage people to get out and do things in the community.”
Operations and activities, sources said, are primarily grant- or donation-funded, with admission charged at some events. Also, Williams said, CCC has received sponsorships from area businesses and works with the Sidney United Way.
“We’re grant-writing feverishly, to help us in production and equipment, because we’re still building and creating and trying to get more in there,” Walrath said.
Despite the hurdles, sources said, they remain optimistic and CCC’s schedule remains full.
“This weekend we have a movie night — ‘Casablanca,’ because we switched to old movies, hoping to draw in an older crowd; a bunch of good art classes — making bowl cozies this weekend and paint ‘n’ sips throughout the month; a comedy night and open-mic night and a really good band in April that’s got a good following,” Williams said. “With the open-mic nights, it’s absolutely amazing how good the musicians are … and people are doing poetry and all kinds of neat stuff. It’s amazing the level of talent and I wish more people could see that and see their neighbors.”
“We’re going to do a lot more with music and conferences and get some motivational speakers in there,” Walrath said. “We want to expand and do a survey to see what the area wants. We want to be able to draw the community there as a hub, that’s the most important thing. and we’re looking for theatrical performances, whether it’s a two-person play or a full-scale theater production, to come in and do some work. We also have a gallery space that we would like to try to utilize more, so we’re looking for local artists … to come in and show their work, whether it’s multi-media, painting, photography, sculpture or anything more on the high end. and we’re looking for clubs if they’ve got something to show the community, like the garden club or the historical association.
“I hope people will … come here from Norwich, Afton, Bainbridge, Delhi, Walton, Otego, Oneonta and just everywhere,” he continued. “I want them to see this place as a gem … and an arts mecca for the area.”
For the complete schedule, find “Community Cultural Center” on Facebook or follow @community_cultural_center on Instagram.
Interested presenters or performers should contact sidney.ny.ccc@gmail.com.
