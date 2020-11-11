Sidney dedicates roadway in honor of veterans

SIDNEY — About 30 people attended the Tuesday, Nov. 10, dedication of a section of state Route 8 as the Sidney Veterans Memorial Highway.
The legislation was requested by the village of Sidney and sponsored by outgoing Assemblyman Clifford Crouch, R-Bainbridge, and outgoing state Sen. James Seward, R-Milford.
Assemblyman-elect Joe Angelino, R-Norwich, and Senator-elect Pete Oberacker, R-Maryland, attended the ceremony, as did Crouch and officials from the town and village of Sidney and the Sidney Veterans Memorial Park Association.
Crouch said it was the perfect day to dedicate the road, because it was the day before Veterans Day and because Tuesday was also the 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.
"The neat part about this section of the highway, it goes right down past the Sidney Veterans Memorial Park and it is a true, honest dedication to our veterans," he said. "If you haven't seen it, you should do that after we're done here today. It's beautiful, well done and still a work in progress."
Oberacker said Seward had to miss the ceremony because of health concerns, but said he was thrilled to speak in Seward's place.
"I am so honored to have the opportunity to work closely with our veterans, the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much in the service of our country," he said.
Crouch also read a proclamation from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who signed the legislation to name the highway.
"We owe our veterans and wounded warriors the deepest gratitude, admiration and respect for their enormous efforts in the name of the United States of America," Cuomo's letter read. "It's appropriate to pay tribute to the veterans of the town and village at this dedication. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I commend those affiliated with this tremendous initiative to recognize these heroes on a day when we are meant to reflect and be thankful for the patriotic service of our veterans."
Sidney Mayor Andy Matviak said the idea to name the highway for local veterans began to form about two years ago. He said he was approached by Robert McDuffey, a local veteran and member of the park association, with the idea to dedicate the road leading to the park.
"I said it was a great idea, but the only problem was the village doesn't own the highway," he said. However, when he approached his state representatives with the idea, Matviak said Crouch told him, "'Just leave it to us. We'll make sure it happens.'
"I think this is a great honor for our men and women who have served in the armed forces and it's a great addition to our Veterans Memorial Park," Matviak continued. "When people drive down this way, I hope they remember all the services and the dedication that our men and women have provided to our country."
SVMP Association President Tom Ruff said the park has been improved greatly over the past few years and the newly named highway will help lead people to the park.
"We consider the Veterans Park as a must-see attraction when visiting Sidney," he said.
Go to www.sidneyveteransmemorialpark.org for more information.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.