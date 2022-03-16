Federal authorities said a Delaware County man was arrested March 15 and charged with possessing child pornography.
According to a media release form the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, Michael Murray, 69, of Sidney, possessed child pornography images and videos on his phone.
Murray appeared Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart, and was detained pending further proceedings, the release said.
If convicted on the charge, Murray faces a minimum of 10 years and up to 20 years in prison, a maximum $250,000 fine, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life.
