Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said Monday that a Sidney man was arrested Oct. 13 on felony charges.
According to a media release, deputies responded to the Mirabito gas station in Hobart for a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. Deputies identified the driver as Robert Stutzer, 41, of Sidney. Further investigation revealed that Stutzer was allegedly operating a motor vehicle while his ability was impaired by drugs, and that his driver's license had previously been suspended.
Deputies charged Stutzer with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs and felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Stutzer was issued tickets returnable to Stamford Town Court.
