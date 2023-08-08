A Sidney man was arraigned Monday in Delaware County Court on felony drug charges.
According to a media release from Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, Thomas J. Wright Jr., pleaded not guilty to charges contained in a grand jury indictment.
The indictment charges Wright with one class D felony and two class B felonies. It alleges Wright intended to sell heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine that was discovered in the trunk of a car on April 30 in the Village of Sidney.
Each of the class B felonies carries a maximum nine-year sentence.
