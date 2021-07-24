A man involved in a July 4 crash in Southside Oneonta was arrested on numerous charges by Sidney Village Police and State Police on July 19.
According to Sidney Police, Anthony C.M. Masi, 29, of Sidney, failed to comply with an officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop. He was followed into the town of Sidney for several miles before ending the pursuit due to safety concerns, the police said.
Masi was the driver of a motorcycle that crashed into a Chevy Traverse near the intersection of State Highway 28 and James F. Lettis Highway on July 4. Masi was taken to Albany Medical Center and the other driver was not injured.
A State Police investigation revealed the motorcycle was stolen, the release said.
On July 19, he was taken into custody and charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle in the third degree, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, as well as several traffic violations.
He was arraigned in village court, and was released on his own recognizance then turned over to State Police who took him into custody on an arrest warrant issued from another jurisdiction.
State Police arrested him on a felony charge of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, according to a Friday, July 23, media release from the State Police.
Masi was then transported to Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing. He was sent to the Otsego County jail on $10,000 cash or $20,000 property bond.
