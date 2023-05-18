A Sidney man was sentenced to a term in state prison after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge.
According to a media release from the Delaware County District Attorney's office, Thomas J. Wright Jr., 36, was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B Felony on May 15 in Delaware County Court. Wright was alleged to have possessed more than two ounces of methamphetamine. Wright admitted he had been selling methamphetamine in the town of Sidney, the release said.
Acting Delaware County Judge Gary A. Rosa sentenced Wright to four years in state prison, to be followed by two years of post-release supervision.
According to the release, Wright was indicted with co-defendant Alexa Tefft, who previously pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony. During Tefft’s plea proceedings, Tefft admitted to permitting a one-year-old child to be near the methamphetamine that Wright was selling, the release said.
