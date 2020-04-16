Sidney manufacturing plant to lay off hundreds

In light of widespread business shutdowns amid the coronavirus outbreak, the ACCO Brands manufacturing plant in Sidney will lay off the majority of its employees likely within a week, according to ACCO spokeswoman Julie McEwan.
“Obviously, like other companies, we’re temporarily suspending manufacturing operations amid the coronavirus outbreak,” McEwan said, adding that the plant will maintain its distribution and shared services.
The Sidney plant, which employs slightly less than 500 people, manufactures and distributes calendar items under brands such as AT-A-GLANCE, Mead and Cambridge, according to McEwan.
The number of employees affected by the temporary lay-offs is hard to define, McEwan said, given that “different areas will be affected at different times” and some positions may rotate. The company will review its labor needs on a weekly basis and “adjust according to demand.”
“Any compensation or benefits the employees receive will be based on the employment plans that are in place with ACCO Brands, as well as what state and federal governments authorize,” McEwan said.
