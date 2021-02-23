Sidney mayor: Police review is making progress

Members of the village of Sidney’s police reform and reinvention collaborative met virtually Wednesday, Feb. 17, to review the results of a community-wide survey on local police practices.
The conversation focused mainly on the problems within the community identified by respondents to the survey put out earlier this year, but Sidney Mayor Andy Matviak said he believes the committee is on the right track.
“The survey indicated that the police are well-respected in the community,” he said.
Matviak said that the committee is examining “six or seven” elements of the role of the police in the community, including the department’s use-of-force policy, but declined to name the other aspects under further review.
“I don’t want to undercut the work that everybody is doing for this committee,” he said.
SUBSTANCE ABUSE TOPS LIST OF CONCERNS
Asked to select three from a list of 18 alphabetized potential problems within the community, 82.6% of survey respondents highlighted “illegal drug possession/use,” while 40.6% selected “burglary/theft” and 31.6% selected “mental health crises/high-risk behaviors.”
“I really think that drug prevention starts at home,” said Larry Halbert, former president of the Sidney Rotary Club, who helped draft the survey. “Prevention really is the key and just trying to get on the right path as a kid — that’s the way I look at it. I don’t know what else we can do about this.”
“It’s definitely here,” said Sidney Police Chief Eric Oliver, agreeing with Halbert’s assertion.
Oliver described bureaucratic delays in prosecuting suspected drug dealers and bemoaned New York’s bail reform policy, which he said allows for suspected criminals to become repeat offenders because they are not confined to a jail cell.
“It’s frustrating for the public and it’s very frustrating for us on the law enforcement side,” Oliver said. “I don’t want to say that everybody that’s arrested for illegal drugs is a bad person, because they’re not, but I totally agree with you that it starts early. It starts with families and showing kids the way to go.”
“Sounds like the laws really aren’t on your side,” Halbert said.
“No, they’re not,” Oliver said. “I understand why bail reform came about. I agree with some of it. If a 17-year-old kid gets caught shoplifting, does he really need to go to jail on $500 bail? No, but if you catch somebody that’s burglarized three houses in three hours, you let him go and he does another one and you still can’t put him in jail — that doesn’t make sense to me.”
Oliver said he was eager for the Sidney Police Department to take over the school resource officer program at Sidney Central School presently administered by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
Sidney Superintendent Eben Bullock clarified after the meeting that the district has no plans at this time to discontinue its relationship with the sheriff’s office. The prospect had been discussed previously, as contracts with the local BOCES district were being reconsidered, but Bullock said no changes would be necessary at present.
“It’s a good deal, a good partnership,” Bullock said of the BOCES contract and the district’s relationship with the sheriff’s office. “We’re very pleased with what we have, but if situations change, we’d absolutely consider a partnership with Sidney PD.”
Addressing survey respondents’ concerns about burglary and theft within the village, Oliver again attributed alleged repeat offenses to bail reform policies.
“Somebody can steal as many times as they want and not be put in jail until their whole case has been resolved,” he said. “Somebody can go out and commit a burglary and then after we release them, go out and commit another one 10 seconds later and they get released again.”
“The majority of these people who are arrested for burglary or theft are also drug users,” Matviak observed.
“It’s a very high percentage,” Oliver agreed. “I couldn’t give you an exact percentage, but I could tell you it’s more common than not that they’re all related. That’s how a lot of people fund their addictions.”
Julia Reischel, director of Margaretville Hospital’s Opioid Outreach Program, who is not a member of Sidney’s committee and was not present for the meeting, said that crimes related to drug use are not so much a matter of the crimes and the alleged criminals themselves than they are about the community’s perception of drug use and addiction.
“There’s definitely a link between substance use disorder, addiction and crime, but it’s not a one-to-one connection. It’s not the only factor,” she said. “A lot of people with substance use disorder live productive, full lives, like many of those with an alcohol addiction. There are some types of addiction our community thinks are fine and choose to ignore.”
“There’s a tremendous amount of stigma about drug use as it is,” she continued. “People don’t realize that it’s more nuanced than the headlines and the catastrophized versions they believe. It’s hard to see the big picture when you have this ‘us versus them’ view. People think that if we can just find ‘them’ all and round ‘them’ all up, then it’s problem solved. It’s not. It’s ‘us.’”
THE MENTAL HEALTH FACTOR
Addressing the additional overlap between drug use and mental health issues, Halbert said to Oliver: “It’s not a crime to be mentally ill, obviously, but it leads to things that you have to deal with and your officers have to deal with.”
Oliver said that he is advocating for more frequent training for his officers in dealing with mental health-related calls, noting that the topic is covered in police academy instruction and refreshed “every few years.”
“Not a lot changes with the Mental Health Law, but basically all we really need to know is when we legally can take custody of somebody and force them to go to a crisis center. That’s our main objective and that’s our only part in it,” he said. “It’s great that we can help people, but our job is not to be mental health counselors. It’s not in our job description. We’re to enforce the laws of New York state.”
Reischel acknowledged the frustrations of law enforcement officers who are called to respond to mental health crises, often without adequate training.
“They’re basically tossed in there and told to figure it out,” she said. “That’s obviously not helpful to anybody.”
Police can be trained in de-escalation tactics and taught how substance use connects to family dynamics, child abuse and neglect and crime, Reischel said. “It’s a community issue. It’s interrelated and complicated, but the objective is to give competent and compassionate care, not just to put someone in a jail or an institution.”
“We get calls all the time about somebody acting the way somebody might not want them to act, but that doesn’t mean they need to go to a hospital,” Oliver said. “You need certain criteria before you can physically force someone to go to the hospital. You are taking that person’s freedom away from them. That’s a civil right that I don’t take lightly.”
New York’s Mental Hygiene Law only permits the forced transport to a medical facility of “any person who appears to be mentally ill and is conducting himself or herself in a manner which is likely to result in serious harm to the person or others.”
“If they’re just walking around talking to themselves, that’s not enough to take someone’s freedom away from them,” Oliver said.
Matviak suggested requesting support services from the county to assist with local mental health calls.
“That would be great, but it’s tough because we’re like 35 miles away from the county seat,” where many county services are headquartered, Oliver said. “We are on the edge of the county and I really feel like we miss out on a lot of their services because of it.”
The Catskills Addiction Coalition, based in Margaretville Hospital, is building a hotline for drug- and mental health-related crises, Reischel said. Planned services include immediate resources like telehealth visits and follow-up assessments and referrals to a recovery coach or treatment facility, if necessary.
“All of these things can be done pretty much anywhere. The police don’t have to do any of that,” Reischel said. “We can step in and make all those connections so someone doesn’t have to call 911.”
Visit catskillsaddictioncoalition.org for more information about local resources for addiction and substance use disorder.
A subcommittee was delegated to draft the police reform and reinvention proposal, which will eventually be submitted to the state for review after approval by the village board.
Contact committee member Sheri Youngs at syoungsvos@gmail.com to submit comments or questions on the draft plan.
Sidney’s police reform and reinvention committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, via Zoom. Visit villageofsidney.org for more information.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.