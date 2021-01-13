Sidney meets for state-mandated police review

The Village of Sidney’s police reform and review committee met publicly for the first time Wednesday, Jan. 13, via Zoom.
The committee, and hundreds of others like it across the state, was formed in response to a June executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the wake of the highly publicized May death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, and the wave of protests against police brutality that swept the nation in its aftermath.
Executive Order No. 203 requires each municipality with a police department to submit a written plan for certification by the local government, which must then be submitted for review by the New York state Division of the Budget no later than April 1.
The 16-member committee has been meeting since October, covering mostly administrative and organizational topics since then, according to Sidney Mayor Andy Matviak. The first public meeting addressed the early responses from a community-wide survey on the village’s police department.
“There really isn’t anything negative,” committee member and Sidney Central School teacher Michelle Hasselbarth said of the 50 responses received by the start of the meeting. “It’s just a lot of suggestions.”
“Mental health seemed to come up a lot,” she continued, noting that survey participants also cited concerns about drugs and burglary within the village.
Among the suggestions for improvement were increasing foot patrols and community visibility and submitting officers to specialized training in areas like mental health and tactical defense, Hasselbarth said. “It’s a lot of the stuff we talked about doing already.”
“‘Reinforce to community members that you’re there to help, regardless of the situation,’” Hasselbarth said, reading from survey responses. “‘Talk to your people more; just be seen doing good things.’”
“90% of the time, if you’re not committing a crime, you’re not going to see us,” said Sidney Police Chief Eric Oliver. “(Visibility) is something we have talked about and something I want to work toward.”
The Sidney Police Department employs eight officers, including Oliver, he said, and responded to a total of 2,444 complaints last year.
“We are busy, so sometimes it gets hard for us to do those foot patrols and mingle with the public,” he said.
The majority of respondents listed themselves in the 31 to 50 age range, and 65% of respondents were female, Hasselbarth said. 11% of survey respondents said they don’t feel safe walking alone in the village at night. 56% were in favor of stationing a uniformed officer in the school.
82% of survey respondents said they trusted the village police department “almost always, if not all of the time,” Hasselbarth said, and there were no reports of officers being disrespectful while on duty.
“I think we have a good reputation in this community,” Oliver said. “We try to treat everybody with respect, whether you’re under arrest or we're trying to get your cat out of a tree. We’re all human here. We’re not robots.”
“‘These officers go above and beyond; keep being who you are,’” Hasselbarth continued, reading from survey responses. “‘The police do an excellent job with an impossible task.’”
Responses to the Sidney community survey can be submitted at bit.ly/sidneypd until Sunday, Jan. 31.
A recording of the Wednesday meeting will be available for public viewing on the village website, according to Matviak. The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.