“Weight of Gold,” a documentary executive produced by Sidney native Michael Lynch, will premiere on HBO at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
The documentary, narrated by Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, promotes mental health awareness by highlighting struggles experienced by elite athletes.
In the film, according to a Warner Media Group media release, Phelps “recounts his mental health struggles, along with other high-profile Olympic athletes such as Jeremy Bloom, Lolo Jones, Gracie Gold, Bode Miller, Shaun White, Sasha Cohen, David Boudia, Katie Uhlaender and, posthumously, Steven Holcomb and Jeret Peterson.”
Lynch, 62, an Olympic marketing executive living in California, said the film started taking shape following Phelps’ participation in the 2012 London Olympic Games, though his connection to Phelps began in 2000.
“(In 2000), Michael Phelps competed in the Sydney Olympic Games and he was the youngest member of the U.S. team at that time,” he said. “He turned pro shortly after those games … and I signed him in 2000. I was heading up the global sponsorship marketing for Visa, so I managed all the things we did around the world for the Olympics. I was on this journey with Michael from the get-go.
“When he was done with London, he basically had a lot to deal with,” Lynch continued. “His entire life for 20 years there was pre-programmed by his coach — every minute of almost every single day — then after London, there was no one to program him. He was just lost after the London Olympic Games and spinning out of control. He had serious depression and anxiety, didn’t know what to do with himself, had no self-confidence or self-esteem and was considering suicide.”
Lynch said Phelps’ resulting therapy and recovery led, in part, to “The Weight of Gold.”
“In the process (of seeking help), he went public about his mental health challenges and has inspired so many other folks,” Lynch said.
“(At the time), there was a director doing some sports biographies, and he was doing a piece on Steven Holcomb, who had won a gold medal at the Vancouver games,” he continued. “In the course of the interview, Steven opened up about his depression and attempted suicide. Twelve days after that interview, he did commit suicide. The director, knowing Michael had gone public with his mental health challenges, came to Michael’s agent, who I work closely with, and said, ‘I have this footage and I’m not sure exactly what to do with it.’ So, Michael Phelps, his agent and I decided to make a film.”
Phelps’ candor, paired with Holcomb’s insight, Lynch said, helped shed light on the pervasiveness of the problem.
“As we were building this film, more and more athletes were raising their hands to be part of this, saying, ‘Oh, by the way, I’ve had my own struggles,’” he said. “With these elite athletes, you find they’re so singularly focused … and they put all their time and energy into (succeeding), that when it doesn’t materialize, they don’t do well and, consequently, we’re seeing a lot of athletes suffer.”
In a media statement, Executive Vice President of HBO Sports Peter Nelson echoed: “As we all cope during this time of anxiety, Michael Phelps and the Olympic athletes of this film are courageously leading a movement for greater mental health awareness, giving a vulnerable look into the emotional costs of exceptional athleticism.”
Already, Lynch said, healing strides have been made.
“We’re trying to encourage the Olympic world … to have more resources to help people with mental health challenges,” he said. “The Olympic movement is moving dramatically, because we called to attention an issue that was not being served, and they’re putting a number of programs in place to address these issues.”
While the film’s focus is on athletes, Lynch said, its broader aim is cultural impact.
“Michael’s mission today is simply to save lives, and, fortunately, he’s got this tremendous voice and platform to make a difference in society,” he said. “To him, it means more to save a life than to win a medal.
“We’re trying to remove the stigma with mental health challenges,” Lynch continued, “and let the world know that we need more resources available to our athletes and, frankly, to all of us. Mental health challenges exist in us, our families, our friends, our colleagues at work — it’s real and, as Michael says in the film, ‘It’s OK to not be OK,’ but it’s important to speak out.”
For more information or to view “The Weight of Gold” trailer, visit hbo.com/sports.
