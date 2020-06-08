Sidney nonprofits give 9 tons of food to local families

Sidney-area organizations collaborated to host the village’s first mass food distribution at the Sidney Fire Department at 74 River St. on Monday, providing 18,500 pounds of food to about 1,275 people in about 500 families.
The event was organized by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties, the Sidney United Way and Salvation Army. Organizers said the food, offloaded from 12 pallets, was provided by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
“Catholic Charities Move (a mobile unit) is the frame for feeding communities,” Sister Betsy Van Deusen, director of community partnerships with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, said. “We help make it possible to get the food out to those communities and the diocese covers 14 counties; Sidney is in the western end of that (coverage area).”
Van Deusen said such distributions are based on need. Funding, she said, is primarily provided by the Regional Food Bank, which partners with federal and state organizations, such as the United States Department of Agriculture and Nourish New York.
“We put out to our directors, ‘Do you feel like there’s a need?’ and if so, (we) bring a group of people together to make a plan,” she said.
Lynn Glueckert, executive director of Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties, said planning began in May.
“We have an office in Sidney and are good partners with the (Sidney) United Way and we got talking about the needs,” she said. “(The need for) food is all over. We had one conversation and everyone just came together.”
Sidney United Way board member Carol Allen said “at least 60” people from Sidney Federal Credit Union, the United Way, Salvation Army and Catholic Charities volunteered before and during the distribution.
Though Glueckert said Sidney had “pretty significant poverty prior to the coronavirus,” she said pandemic-related events have taken a toll on area residents.
“We decided to do this in Sidney because two of the largest employers, Amphenol and ACCO (Brands), have had layoffs and when something like that happens in the community, it has a large ripple effect,” she said.
Such distributions, Glueckert said, are offered without income requirements, though recipient names and the number of people in a recipient household are collected for record-keeping purposes. Bob Bellafiore, a board member with Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties, said the Regional Food Bank has begun offering such distributions weekly, an increase from its typical once-monthly distribution. He said the organization has distributed 200 tons of food since March 20.
Sidney Mayor Andy Matviak said he appreciated Monday’s event.
“I think it’s a need for the tri-town area and it’s nice to bring community groups together to meet that," he said. "There’s such great community representation here and this a great opportunity … for people to be able to provide an everyday need at this time.”
Though Matviak said quantifying an increase in Sidney-area food insecurity resulting from the pandemic is difficult, he called the distribution’s impact “huge.”
“It’s hard to know the effect of COVID-19,” he said, “but by the turnout, there’s certainly a need in this area today.”
The event, organizers said, was publicized via flyers, social media and on local radio.
Trout Creek resident Josie VanDunk said she’s previously attended similar distributions and learned of Monday’s “online and by word-of-mouth.”
VanDunk, who described herself as a “senior citizen on low income,” called the event a “big help.”
“It means a great deal,” she said. “It’s very nice that these people do this to help out. It’d be a big help any time, but now more than ever.”
Sidney resident Corrine Spry said she was a first-time recipient. Spry said she heard about the distribution on the radio.
“I wasn’t going to come because I feel like there are people who desperately need this,” she said, “but my daughter said, ‘It’s for the community.’” Spry said she believes Monday’s distribution will have a “huge impact.”
