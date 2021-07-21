What is the difference between a Holstein and a Jersey cow? How do you make butter and ice cream? What do cows eat? These questions and more will be answered between 1 and 3 p.m. July 25 when the Rotary Club of Sidney and the Cullman Developmental Center host a kid-friendly Dairy Day at Keith Clark Park.
According to Sidney Rotary President Corbin Curley, the event will be set up between the playground and the soccer field at the park, which is at 70 River St. in Sidney.
“The Rotary has seven areas of focus, and for Sunday, we will be focusing on two, basic education and literacy and supporting the environment,” Curley said. “Getting to know agriculture and dairy production and how farmers produce the food we eat is important.”
Fellow Rotarian William Roche agreed. “Farms are all around us," he said. "Kids get on the school bus and pass these farms every day but don't know much about them. A lot of people live around here and don't know much about them.”
Joining the fun will be members of the Sidney Central School FFA chapter and the Delaware County Dairy Promotion Committee, who will lead the workshops and craft stations.
“The other night we watched FFA members and the dairy ambassadors working on the hands-on activities and they were having so much fun together, so we know that the kids who come Sunday will too,” Roche said.
Delaware County Dairy Princess Jillian Hungerford said she was approached by Roche to help out and she designed the stations children will rotate through on Sunday, but will not be able to attend the event.
“I'm excited for the turnout, but upset I can't be there,” Hungerford said. “It's going to be a lot of fun.” She said one of her alternates will be manning the butter station.
Families will move from one station to another to participate in hands-on activities, including identifying and learning the differences among breeds of dairy cows while a live calf plays host to that breed station according to the media release.
“FFA members will be bringing some calves for people to see,” Roche said.
Other stations will allow kids to make their own ice cream to eat, and churn their own butter to put on crackers Roche said.
“One of our goals as dairy ambassadors is to talk about the nutritional benefits dairy supplies,” Hungerford said. “The butter booth is a perfect way to do this.”
Kids will measure and make their own trail mix blend to resemble the total mix ration that cows eat at another station the release said.
“Co-Bar Dairy will bring some tractors and other farm implements for kids to see,” Roche said.
One of the crafts kids will make is their own bean bag filled with corn nuggets, Roche said. Kids will also be able to decorate their own "happy summer" pop-up card and will get coloring books filled with activities.
“It's our first one, but we hope to make it a yearly event,” Roche said.
In addition to Dairy Day, the Sidney Rotary will host a Big Rig Day on Aug. 7 and a Buzz About Honeybees Day on Aug. 22. The Rotary had a Salute to Heroes Day planned for July 11 that was rained out and has been rescheduled to Sept. 12, Roche said.
